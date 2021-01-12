JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (JAGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI.L) (LON:JAGI) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JAGI stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 512 ($6.69). The stock had a trading volume of 229,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,423. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.44 ($6.85).

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

