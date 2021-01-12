JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average is $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

