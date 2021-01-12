JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,983,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624,063. The company has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

