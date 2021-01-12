JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $20.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TechnipFMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 109.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

