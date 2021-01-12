JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LafargeHolcim presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HCMLY opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. LafargeHolcim has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

