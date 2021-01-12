JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) (LON:JGGI)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 396.28 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 397.25 ($5.19). 223,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 216,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398.50 ($5.21).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 386.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of £579.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) Company Profile (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.