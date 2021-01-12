JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 11.11% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $49,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7,296.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. 5,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,554. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $36.43.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.