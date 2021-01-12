Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 3,875,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 1,574,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

JE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $255.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JE. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.