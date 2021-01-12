JustBet (WINR) Reaches One Day Volume of $22,791.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $209,609.42 and $22,791.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00112079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00266880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00062326 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

