Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.50. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

