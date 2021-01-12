Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.52). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

KALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

KALA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,106. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.