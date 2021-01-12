Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.52). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

KALA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

KALA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,106. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

