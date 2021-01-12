Karatgold Coin (KBC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded down 91% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. Karatgold Coin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $394.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded 71.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karatgold Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.41 or 0.04185773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00340374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

Karatgold Coin (KBC) is a token. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io. The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karatbars International was founded in 2011. The company is specialized in the sale of small gold bars and gift items in gold bullion. The headquarter and the logistics center of Karatbars International is located in Stuttgart, Germany. It is responsible for the support, marketing, customer and partner communication, execution and delivery of orders. The headquarter also co-ordinates the opening of new countries throughout Europe. Karatbars offers an attractive and affordable option for consumers to purchase 999.9 pure gold bullion, as well as gold merchandising, collector’s items and gift cards. We are proud of the independence that Karatbars offers consumers to own, manage and control their personal Karatbars purchases. Deliveries in smaller quantities are packaged under video surveillance at the headquarters of Karatbars International and shipped daily via FedEx. “

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karatgold Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karatgold Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.