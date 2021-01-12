KARMA Price Up 94.2% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 94.2% against the US dollar. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $96.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

