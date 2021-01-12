KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a growth of 290.4% from the December 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.0 days.

OTCMKTS KBCSF traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61.

Get KBC Group alerts:

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.