KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $183.92 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for $183.92 or 0.00544072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00064703 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062188 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

