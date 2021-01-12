KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 308.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

