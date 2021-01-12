Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Mizuho currently has $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

