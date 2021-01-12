Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 56,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,303,000 after acquiring an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

