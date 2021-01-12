Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 377,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

