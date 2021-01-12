Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.85

Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.85 and traded as low as $65.20. Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) shares last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 40,753 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £120.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68.

In related news, insider Gilbert McCarthy sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,790 ($101.78), for a total value of £2,028,671.80 ($2,650,472.69).

About Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

