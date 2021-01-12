Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.67. 4,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million. Analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

