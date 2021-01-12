KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $300.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $287.59 and last traded at $287.54, with a volume of 14073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.18.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in KLA by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in KLA by 68.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in KLA by 134.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in KLA by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.61 and a 200 day moving average of $216.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

