KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 4,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,533. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. Analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.