KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 10.4%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s share price shot up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.69. 152,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 125,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. Equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $211,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 133.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,010 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

