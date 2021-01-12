Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €110.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.73 ($125.56).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) stock opened at €114.64 ($134.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.20. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

