Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

KBX opened at €114.64 ($134.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €103.20. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

