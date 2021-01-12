Kopion Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,604 shares during the period. TechnipFMC makes up 5.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of TechnipFMC worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 615,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

