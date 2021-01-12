Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $82.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.70. 242,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,948. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -566.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

