Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,170 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average daily volume of 1,479 call options.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $158,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,568. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 277,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,008. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.67 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.