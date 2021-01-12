Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

KHNGY stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. 9,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

