Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

