Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.