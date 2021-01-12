Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Up 11.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares rose 11.1% on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 188,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 75,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

KRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $173.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

