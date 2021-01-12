KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Announces Earnings Results

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. KushCo had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%.

Shares of KushCo stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,223. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

KSHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

