Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.46. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,262,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

