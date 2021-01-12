La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

