Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.22.

NYSE:LH opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.53. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $220.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

