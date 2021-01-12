Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $696.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

