Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $593.60

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $593.60 and traded as high as $687.20. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) shares last traded at $658.10, with a volume of 1,631,392 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 757.17 ($9.89).

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 689.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 593.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -3.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s payout ratio is currently -23.33%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan purchased 45,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

