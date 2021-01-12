Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 434,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 557,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $2,103,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $218,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $308,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

