Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 94,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 154,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,234,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.98. 96,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

