Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 12,510 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,963,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 281,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,647,000 after buying an additional 160,172 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.68. 92,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

