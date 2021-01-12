Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. 56,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,396. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

