Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.11. 180,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

