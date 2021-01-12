Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

BAC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,369,392. The firm has a market cap of $290.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

