Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 399,095 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.

