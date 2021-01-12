Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 12,052 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 284,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.