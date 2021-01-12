Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 171 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 668.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

