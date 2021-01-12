Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Leju alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Leju from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

LEJU stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $328.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.22. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leju will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leju (LEJU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.