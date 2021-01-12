LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.33. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

LHCG traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,340. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.